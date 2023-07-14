Charlotte set to host Luke Combs concerts this weekend in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of country music’s biggest stars is set to perform in the Queen City this weekend.

Luke Combs, who attended Appalachian State and is a North Carolina native, will be playing at Bank of America Stadium for the first time.

With concerts set for both Friday and Saturday nights, the city is buzzing ahead of the local musician’s shows.

Family and friends of Combs will be hosting a tailgate at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the stadium’s North Plaza. It will feature live music, entertainment, and early merchandise sales.

Justin Davis, who owns the tavern in Boone where the country star played his first show, is one of about 74,000 people who will be in attendance.

“That many people singing his songs, word for word, as loud as they can, I mean, you could probably almost pull up along here outside the stadium and get as good a show as anybody,” Davis said. “It’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait to see it unfold.”

Charlotte businesses are also excited for the concert, as it is expected to draw in more customers this weekend.

“It does very well for the downtown economy,” French Quarter general manager Angelo Tseblis said. “It brings in a little extra income that we didn’t have. At first, you know, it was just football. That was it. Now the stadium is utilized for concerts and soccer—it brings more income.”

With fans ready to pour in, traffic is another realm that will be impacted by Combs’ sold-out performance.

Several road closures will be in effect in Uptown this weekend due to the Luke Combs concerts. (WBTV Traffic)

Beginning Friday at 10 a.m. and lasting through Saturday at 11:30 p.m., South Mint Street will be closed from West Carson Boulevard to South Graham Street.

Brooklyn Village Avenue and South Graham Street will also be closed between South Tryon Street and West Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Weather could also impact concert plans, with a chance for storms to roll through both nights.

Per Bank of America Stadium policy, everyone inside the venue is required to leave their seats and shelter in the concourse if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius.

Additionally, no umbrellas are allowed inside due to the stadium’s clear-bag policy.

