‘Bryce is the guy’: Luke Combs makes Panthers prediction before Queen City shows

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Country superstar Luke Combs is back in his home state of North Carolina for two big concerts at Bank of America Stadium this weekend.

But first, he had to talk the Carolina Panthers.

Combs was spotted outside of the Bank of America Stadium Friday morning ahead of his first gig, sporting a Panthers T-shirt.

He was asked for his prediction for the Panthers’ upcoming season and he went with a bold prediction – 17-0.

“Bryce is the guy,” Combs said, referencing Bryce Young, the Panthers’ top pick in this year’s NFL draft.

The “Hurricane” singer is in the midst of his 2023 world tour, which includes 16 stadium stops across North America.

His Charlotte shows are a virtual homecoming, as Combs was born in the Queen City, raised in Asheville and attended Appalachian State University in Boone.

In fact, he played his very first show at a Boone tavern.

The county music star got his start in Boone.

With fans ready to pour in, traffic is another realm that will be impacted by Combs’ sold-out performance this weekend.

Beginning Friday at 10 a.m. and lasting through Saturday at 11:30 p.m., South Mint Street will be closed from West Carson Boulevard to South Graham Street.

Brooklyn Village Avenue and South Graham Street will also be closed between South Tryon Street and West Martin Luther King Boulevard.

