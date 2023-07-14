‘Bryce is the guy’: Luke Combs makes Panthers prediction before Queen City shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Country superstar Luke Combs is back in his home state of North Carolina for two big concerts at Bank of America Stadium this weekend.

But first, he had to talk the Carolina Panthers.

Combs was spotted outside of the Bank of America Stadium Friday morning ahead of his first gig, sporting a Panthers T-shirt.

I just met @lukecombs , we were waiting outside and he pops out! He’s so nice. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/dfLKENtvrr — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) July 14, 2023

He was asked for his prediction for the Panthers’ upcoming season and he went with a bold prediction – 17-0.

“Bryce is the guy,” Combs said, referencing Bryce Young, the Panthers’ top pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Related: ‘Ready to get to work’: Bryce Young talks earning respect, opportunity to grow with Panthers

The “Hurricane” singer is in the midst of his 2023 world tour, which includes 16 stadium stops across North America.

His Charlotte shows are a virtual homecoming, as Combs was born in the Queen City, raised in Asheville and attended Appalachian State University in Boone.

In fact, he played his very first show at a Boone tavern.

The county music star got his start in Boone.

With fans ready to pour in, traffic is another realm that will be impacted by Combs’ sold-out performance this weekend.

Related: Charlotte set to host Luke Combs concerts this weekend in Uptown

Beginning Friday at 10 a.m. and lasting through Saturday at 11:30 p.m., South Mint Street will be closed from West Carson Boulevard to South Graham Street.

Brooklyn Village Avenue and South Graham Street will also be closed between South Tryon Street and West Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.