Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly stabbing in Burton

Deputies were called to a home at 317 Shanklin Rd., Laurel Village, around 9 p.m. for a man who...
Deputies were called to a home at 317 Shanklin Rd., Laurel Village, around 9 p.m. for a man who was bleeding in the driveway of a residence, the sheriff’s office said.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Thursday night.

Deputies were called to a home at 317 Shanklin Rd., Laurel Village, around 9 p.m. for a man who was bleeding in the driveway of a residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found a 29-year-old Saint Helena man with stab wounds. Officials say he was taken to the hospital where died of his injuries.

Investigators say the man was visiting the person who lived in the home when a verbal altercation led to the stabbing.

Deputies say the suspect left the area in a blue and gray Ford F150 truck before they got on scene. The pickup was recovered in Grays Hill on Friday.

No arrests have been made.

The Beaufort County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
One killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

A $72 million apartment building is coming to the FreeMoreWest area of Charlotte.
Former Charlotte Observer Publisher Rolfe Neill dies at age 90
The city council first floated the idea in September and took a major step forward this week.
Tega Cay seeks permit to hire sharpshooters to kill deer
The goal of the camp was to bring tennis to children in urban and rural areas.
Tennis camp aims to help youth in Anson, Rowan counties
A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas,...
3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas
Fans heading into Bank of America Stadium for Friday night's Luke Combs concert were greeted...
Weather could impact Luke Combs concerts this weekend in uptown Charlotte