Amber alert issued for 3-year-old from Mint Hill

Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be with 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler.(Mint Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for Mint Hill after a 3-year-old has been reported missing and endangered.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, 3-year-old Adalyn Mae Hochstetler was reported missing shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Adalyn has brown hair and brown eyes and was also last seen wearing a jean skirt and pink shirt. She’s also listed at 5′4″ and weighs about 35 pounds.

Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be with 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler. Kelsi drives a black 2019 Kia Optima with a North Carolina license plate.

WBTV has contacted Mint Hill Police and received information regarding the missing child. Kelsi has primary custody of Adalyn and is separated from her husband.

He says he hasn’t seen or heard from either of them in weeks. The Mint Hill Police say they were asked to call the 29-year-old father in reference to him believing Adalyn was missing and possibly in danger.

He was last scheduled to see the child on June 19, but the mother never arrived. The last communication between him and the mother was that day. The last time he physically saw Adalyn, he says, was June 11.

Today, officers went to the residence where the mother and child reside and were unable to locate them. Police say extended family members say nobody has heard from the mother in almost two weeks, and police also add that, “She may be on the run due to pending court hearings dealing with child custody. It is believed she may be heading out of state to Delaware to meet with a person she may be dating.”

There are no charges right now. Police say they just want to find the child and assure she’s okay. If you know anything or see them, the Amber Alert is asking you to call the Mint Hill police department immediately at 704-889-2231, or 911.

