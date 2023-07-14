All lanes of I-77 closed in west Charlotte after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed all lanes of I-77 in west Charlotte on Friday morning.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened on I-77 North near Exit 9 onto I-277.

NCDOT said all three lanes are closed in the area, and expect a significant impact to traffic.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m., and is not expected to reopen until around 7 a.m.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

A separate incident on Atando Avenue and North Graham Street was also causing some delays Friday morning.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.