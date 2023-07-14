PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
All lanes of I-77 closed in west Charlotte after crash

The crash happened on I-77 North near Exit 9 onto I-277.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash has closed all lanes of I-77 in west Charlotte on Friday morning.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened on I-77 North near Exit 9 onto I-277.

NCDOT said all three lanes are closed in the area, and expect a significant impact to traffic.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m., and is not expected to reopen until around 7 a.m.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash.

A separate incident on Atando Avenue and North Graham Street was also causing some delays Friday morning.

Drivers in the area can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

The crash happened early Thursday in south Charlotte.
The crash happened early Thursday morning.
The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
