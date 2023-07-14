PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator attack

It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of...
It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Florida is recovering after being attacked by a nearly 7-foot alligator Thursday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking at a golf course near his home around 5 a.m. when the animal bit him in the leg.

Authorities said you can hear the man tell 911 dispatch operators that he was bleeding profusely and had likely lost some muscle.

The man was flown to the hospital for treatment.

While the sheriff’s office said trappers have removed the alligator, officials warn it is alligator season and urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be...
Amber alert issued for 3-year-old from Mint Hill
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
One killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
The crash happened early Thursday in south Charlotte.
Pineville-Matthews Road reopens after crash brings down power lines
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, firefighters say
East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, no injuries reported
Two teenagers arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in Charlotte
Charlotte set to host Luke Combs concerts this weekend in Uptown
Fans gearing up for Luke Combs concert in Charlotte tonight
Fans gearing up for Luke Combs concert in Charlotte tonight