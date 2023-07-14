PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition

A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship. (Source: KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MAPELTON, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A child in North Dakota is quickly gaining attention for his style as he participates in a mullet championship with contestants across the county.

Daxton Stoner, 4, has become known as “DaxMan the Mullet Man” and his family says he has been working on his unique hairstyle since the age of two.

And now he’s entered the USA Mullet Championship.

“He’s DaxMan. He’s got a big personality. He’s caring. He’s loving, but he is who he is,” Daxton’s mother Carman Swenson said.

When he’s not tending to his hair, Daxton says he likes to cruise around on his bike and head to the lake in his free time.

In Daxton’s profile for the competition, his family says he’s become a symbol of bravery, individuality and fun.

To move onto the next round, and later hopefully win, Daxton’s family says he needs votes!

“There are 300 kids in his age group alone,” Daxton’s father Kelby Stoner said.

The first round of voting ends the night of July 17 with the next round for those who move on starting July 20.

Daxton’s mullet profile can be viewed online for voting and more information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

