3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas, according to U.S. Marshals.

An AMBER alert was issued after Adalyn Mae Hochstetler was reported missing and endangered Thursday night.

Adalyn Mae’s mother, Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, 30, was arrested in Texas, according to U.S. Marshals.

Before Friday, Adalyn Mae last was seen on Dan Hood Road and was believed to be with her mother.

WBTV contacted Mint Hill Police and received information regarding the child. Kelsi has primary custody of Adalyn Mae and is separated from her husband.

Adalyn Mae’s father says he hasn’t seen or heard from either of them in weeks. Mint Hill police say they were asked to call the 29-year-old father in reference to him believing Adalyn Mae was missing and possibly in danger.

He was last scheduled to see the child June 19, but the mother never arrived. The last communication between him and the mother was that day. The last time he physically saw Adalyn Mae, he says, was June 11.

Thursday, officers went to the home where the mother and child reside and were unable to locate them. Police say extended family members say nobody has heard from the mother in almost two weeks, and police also added that, “She may be on the run due to pending court hearings dealing with child custody. It is believed she may be heading out of state to Delaware to meet with a person she may be dating.”

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.