PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

3-year-old girl from Mint Hill found safe; mother arrested in Texas

An AMBER alert was issued after Adalyn Mae Hochstetler was reported missing and endangered Thursday night.
Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be with 30-year-old Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old Mint Hill girl was found safe Friday, and her mother was arrested in Texas, according to U.S. Marshals.

An AMBER alert was issued after Adalyn Mae Hochstetler was reported missing and endangered Thursday night.

Adalyn Mae’s mother, Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, 30, was arrested in Texas, according to U.S. Marshals.

Before Friday, Adalyn Mae last was seen on Dan Hood Road and was believed to be with her mother.

WBTV contacted Mint Hill Police and received information regarding the child. Kelsi has primary custody of Adalyn Mae and is separated from her husband.

Adalyn Mae’s father says he hasn’t seen or heard from either of them in weeks. Mint Hill police say they were asked to call the 29-year-old father in reference to him believing Adalyn Mae was missing and possibly in danger.

He was last scheduled to see the child June 19, but the mother never arrived. The last communication between him and the mother was that day. The last time he physically saw Adalyn Mae, he says, was June 11.

Thursday, officers went to the home where the mother and child reside and were unable to locate them. Police say extended family members say nobody has heard from the mother in almost two weeks, and police also added that, “She may be on the run due to pending court hearings dealing with child custody. It is believed she may be heading out of state to Delaware to meet with a person she may be dating.”

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
One killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
The crash happened early Thursday in south Charlotte.
Pineville-Matthews Road reopens after crash brings down power lines
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, firefighters say
Two teenagers arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot in Charlotte
East Charlotte warehouse fire intentionally set, no injuries reported
Charlotte set to host Luke Combs concerts this weekend in Uptown