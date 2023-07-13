PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures potentially reach double digits, chance of rain to close out week

A few rounds of scattered storms are likely in this time frame and those chances will last through the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Climbing humidity and rain chances to close out the week 100-degree feels like temperatures back through the weekend!

  • THURSDAY: Mid 90s, few storms
  • FRIDAY: Low 90s, humid, scattered storms likely
  • WEEKEND: Periods of rain & storms, hot

Our break from high humidity is coming to a close. Dewpoints and temperatures will climb into our Thursday! Anticipate morning lows around the 70-degree mark heading out the door with dry conditions likely. By the afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures approaching the 100-degree mark. A few showers and storms will be possible by the latter half of the day.

Temperatures drop slightly Friday and Saturday as rain chances trend upwards. Morning lows will start off in the mid 70s both days and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s (still feeling closer to 100-degrees). A few rounds of scattered storms are likely in this time frame and those chances will last through the weekend. Keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy if you have any outdoor plans so you can check radar and get lightning alerts.

Even hotter temperatures arrive by the end of the 7-day forecast!

