Stay cool! Scorching heat, higher humidity in today’s forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday will be sunny and hot, with higher humidity than recent days, which will cause temperatures to feel like 100 degrees.

Today: Mostly sunny, scorching heat, stray PM thunderstorm

Friday and Saturday: Tropical humidity, higher storm chance

Next Week: Stays super hot and tropically humid, mid-90s

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with higher humidity than what we’ve seen all week long.

Today's heat index will reach 100 degrees. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Afternoon readings will top out in the middle 90s with the heat index close to 100 degrees. A few pop-up storms may fire up late in the day, but they won’t be widespread.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy, with lingering thunderstorm chances persisting overnight with lows mainly in the 70s.

Looking toward Friday and Saturday, the heat and humidity will both remain elevated, leading to scattered, perhaps more widespread thunderstorms both days. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but the heat index will likely top out close to 100 degrees each afternoon.

The best timing for thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, but will be possible, even at night and during the morning hours. A few storms could be strong, with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail.

By Sunday and early next week, thunderstorm chances may be a little bit lower, but with more sunshine, it will be hotter, and the humidity will not take a break. Highs Sunday through Wednesday are likely to top out in the low to mid-90s.

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

