PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Stay cool! Scorching heat, higher humidity in today’s forecast

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with higher humidity than what we’ve seen all week long.
Afternoon temperatures will top out in the middle 90s with the heat index close to 100 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday will be sunny and hot, with higher humidity than recent days, which will cause temperatures to feel like 100 degrees.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, scorching heat, stray PM thunderstorm
  • Friday and Saturday: Tropical humidity, higher storm chance
  • Next Week: Stays super hot and tropically humid, mid-90s

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with higher humidity than what we’ve seen all week long.

Today's heat index will reach 100 degrees.
Today's heat index will reach 100 degrees.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Afternoon readings will top out in the middle 90s with the heat index close to 100 degrees. A few pop-up storms may fire up late in the day, but they won’t be widespread.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy, with lingering thunderstorm chances persisting overnight with lows mainly in the 70s.

Looking toward Friday and Saturday, the heat and humidity will both remain elevated, leading to scattered, perhaps more widespread thunderstorms both days. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but the heat index will likely top out close to 100 degrees each afternoon.

The best timing for thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, but will be possible, even at night and during the morning hours. A few storms could be strong, with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail.

By Sunday and early next week, thunderstorm chances may be a little bit lower, but with more sunshine, it will be hotter, and the humidity will not take a break. Highs Sunday through Wednesday are likely to top out in the low to mid-90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
A person was seriously injured in a shooting on South Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday...
1 seriously injured in shooting at south Charlotte shopping center
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear last month at Charlotte Douglas International...
NTSB: Broken piece forces flight to land at CLT Airport without nose gear

Latest News

Stay cool! Scorching heat, higher humidity in today’s forecast
A few rounds of scattered storms are likely in this time frame and those chances will last...
Temperatures potentially reach double digits, chance of rain to close out week
Temperatures potentially reach double digits, chance of rain to close out week
Heat index forecast to soar near triple digits