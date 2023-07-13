PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Settlement reached in deadly officer-involved shooting at Charlotte Burger King

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A settlement has been reached in a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened at a Charlotte Burger King in 2019.

Attorneys for the family of Danquirs Franklin said the $1.5 million settlement was reached Monday night.

It came after Franklin’s family filed a June 2020 lawsuit against the city and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer who shot him.

Attorneys said the settlement money will go to Franklin’s 9, 10, and 12-year-old children.

Franklin was shot by CMPD Officer Wende Kerl on March 25, 2019, in the parking lot of the Burger King on Beatties Ford Road. Officials say Kerl responded to the scene after a call about an armed person in the restaurant wanting to fight an employee. Franklin was outside the restaurant when officers arrived.

In Aug. 2019, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced that Officer Kerl would not be charged in Franklin’s death. CMPD then did an internal review of the case and determined that Kerl followed department policy.

The Citizen’s Review Board (CRB) announced in Dec. 2019 that they were reviewing CMPD’s decision that the fatal officer-involved shooting in March was justified. The CRB said in its initial review, it initially found “substantial evidence of error” in CMPD’s determination that the shooting was justified.

