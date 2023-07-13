Rowan Chamber’s popular Dragon Boat Race coming up soon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s almost time for the Rowan Chamber’s popular annual Dragon Boat race!

The Ninth Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake (6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC).

ROWAN CHAMBER DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL FACTS:

• Largest event on High Rock Lake, the second largest lake in North Carolina

• With 31 teams competing, this is the largest field ever for this event

• Each team will compete in three heat races throughout the day, with final race grid seeded on fastest times based on team division – corporate, community or club team

• Spectators are free. No pets nor outside food/beverage allowed. Spectator gates open at 8 a.m.

• More than 4,000 spectators and competitors expected to be on the grounds and water that day

• Annual Rowan Chamber of Commerce small business fundraiser

• Each vessel consists of 20 paddlers, one steers person and team drummer (mascot)

• The middle eight seats are reserved for the heavier, stronger paddlers and the stroke rate is usually determined by this core

• Teams must have a minimum of eight female paddlers in the boat during competition

• All paddlers must be 14 years or older

• Individual races can last between two and 3.5 minutes

• Olympic style medals are awarded to first, second and third place winners in each division, with an overall champion named

• F&M Bank’s Strokes of Genius is the defending 2022 Championship team

• PamAm Dragon Boat, Tampa FL is the race operations company providing the dragon boats, safety equipment and steersperson who uses a 9-foot oar as a rudder

31 ENTERED TEAMS:

Anchor Downs (Anchor’s Up), Catawba College (Team Catawba), Charlotte Fury, Cloninger Ford Young Professionals (In It To Win It), Daimler Trucks (Western Star Dragons and Freightliner Fury), F&M Bank (Strokes of Genius), Rhema Transportation/Cardinal Tire (Gator Bites), Healing Dragons of Charlotte, HotWire (Fiber Dragons), Goodnight & Sons, Inc. (Its Pool Time), Johnson Concrete Young Professionals (Row Pros), Food Lion (Lion’s Pride and Lion’s Roar), New Sarum (Griffinators), Lake James Healing Dragons, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center (Novant Health ROW’an Knights), Organized Chaos, Power Curbers Companies, LLC (Power Paddlers), Raleigh Dragon Boat Club (RDBC Relentless), Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (Navigators), Rowan County (Rowan Oar-iginals), Salisbury Pride (Paddle with Pride), State Employees Credit Union (Shore Thing), Salisbury Rowan Runners (SRR Wave Runners), Town of Spencer (Steaming Dragons), The Fish Bowl (Dragon Fish), Trinity Oaks/Lutheran Services Carolinas (Dragon Slayers), VA Employee Association (Civil Service Sailors), White Rabbit Cocktail Parlour (The Downtown Strokers), and YMCA (Ester’s Y Knots).

SPONSORS:

Gold: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Hotwire Communications, Rowan County Tourism Development Authority and Trinity Oaks/Lutheran Services Carolinas; Silver: Catawba College, Food Lion, Miller Ferry Fire Department, New Sarum Brewing, Rhema Transportation & Cardinal Tire, Rowan Shrine Club, The Salisbury Post, and WLJZ 107.1 FM; Bronze: Duke Energy, F & M Bank, Southern Power, State Employees Credit Union GQ, The Fish Bowl, and WSAT 101.7 FM; Community sponsors: Cube Yadkin Generation, Godley’s Garden Center & Nursery, Healthcare Management Consultants, High Rock Lake Association, N.C. REALTORS and Walser Technology Group.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS INCLUDE:

Cheerwine, Dolce Italian Ice, High Rock Kettle Corn, Kona Ice of Salisbury, Lobster Dogs, New Sarum Brewing, The Hot Dog Shack, The Smoke Pit, Teriyaki Chicken, United Beverage, Windham Springs Vineyard, and more.

EXHIBITORS and SHOPPING:

All State Insurance, Backcountry and Beyond, Bunce Golf Carts, Communities in Schools Rowan, Food Lion Feeds, Graphic Wolf Art, High Rock Healing Arts, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, Novant Health, American Cancer Society/Men Wear Pink, Tami Pope Originals, Trinity Oaks, and Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival tee shirts, ‘head & tails’ activity and raffle tickets for multiple prizes.

ENTERTAINMENT:

Livingstone College’s WLJZ 107.1 FM will keep the summer beach sound and vibe going throughout the day. And new for 2023, the community FM station will broadcast the play-by-play by Doug Rice, president of Motor Racing Network, over the air and live stream on www.rowanchamberdragonboat.org

SCHEDULE:

8:45 a.m. Welcome and Introductions 9 a.m. Dragon Boat Heat Racing Starts; Food Trucks, Beer/Wine & Vendor booths open 12:30 Lunch Break – Drummer Parade; Heads/Tails Game & Novant Health Wellness Cup Award 1:30 p.m. Dragon Boat Racing Continues 3 p.m. Championship Races 3:30 p.m. Awards Presentation

ABOUT DRAGON BOAT RACING:

Dragon Boat racing is the fastest growing water sport in the country. It is a 2,300-year-old tradition from ancient China with 42′ sleek boats donned with dragon heads, tails and scales. Each team consists of 22 team members: 20 paddlers facing toward the bow of the boat, the colorful drummer at the bow facing toward the paddlers, pounding the drum to the beat of the paddlers’ stroke, and one steer’s person standing in the stern guiding the team down the water racecourse.

For more information, please contact the Rowan Chamber: Elaine Spalding, (704) 633-4221 espalding@rowanchamber.com www.rowanchamberdragonboat.org Follow us and tag us at #DragonBoatsRowan2023

