Report: Mechanic warned plane was ‘unairworthy’ before crash in Southport

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A mechanic told the pilot that his plane was “unairworthy” shortly before a crash in Southport last month, according to the National Transport Safety Board preliminary report.

The pilot died when his plane crashed near a home just after 4 p.m. on June 25.

A mechanic at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport said the plane had been in for maintenance since October 2022.

The pilot/owner reportedly wanted the mechanic to “troubleshoot interior lighting, service the brakes, attach a standby vacuum hose, and repair an exhaust leak.”

When the mechanic checked the plane’s batteries he found that four 12-volt batteries were installed even though it was designed with a 24-volt electrical system that utilized two 24-volt batteries.

“When the mechanic contacted the pilot about the discrepancy, the pilot instructed him to reinstall the four 12-volt batteries,” the report states. “The mechanic refused as it would have been an unapproved and unairworthy installation. The pilot then stated he wanted his airplane back. The mechanic told him that the airplane was unairworthy as he had not completed repairs on it, and also noted that it was unairworthy on the invoice.”

Witnesses at the airport reported they observed “excessive white exhaust smoke and oil leaking from the airplane onto the ground, as it taxied from the mechanic’s hangar to runway 23 for takeoff.”

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported an engine failure and that he was returning to runway 23.

The plane crashed about 1/2-mile prior to the runway threshold.

