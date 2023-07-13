Pursuit with motorcycle in two counties leads to arrest, damage to patrol cars

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase with a motorcycle ended with an arrest and with damage to two patrol cars. Mathew John Hogg, 22, was arrested Monday and faces a long list of charges.

According to the report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Moose Road in Rowan County for a pursuit that began in Cabarrus County.

Deputies said that after entering Rowan, Hogg rode the motorcycle onto the baseball field behind Rockwell Elementary School in Rockwell, then dropped the bike and ran. Hogg was apprehended a short time later behind the school.

During the chase, two Rowan County Sheriff’s vehicles were damaged. One hit a guy wire on a utility pole on Railroad Street. The second car was damaged it drove over a grassy area near a parking lot.

Hogg was charged with resisting public officers, felony flee to elude arrest, driving with license revoked, fictitious/altered title, reckless driving-wanton disregard, speeding, failure to burn headlights, failure to stop for a stop sign, motorcycle helmet law violation, and driving left of center.

Bond was set at $15,000. Hogg is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

