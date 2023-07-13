PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police: Thief steals exotic men's underwear from Boone store

Boone Police say this man stole a pair of exotic men's underwear on Wednesday.(Source: Boone Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the person they said stole a pair of exotic men’s underwear from a store in Boone.

The man went into Night Secrets on Blowing Rock Road on Wednesday, according to Boone Police.

While in the store, the man hid the pair of underwear beneath his clothes and left without paying for them.

Boone Police took to Facebook asking the person to turn himself in.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, a blue short-sleeve shirt and blue jeans while inside the store, police said. He appears to have short hair and a medium-length beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call (828) 268-6959 or submit a tip online.

