Police: Person of interest identified in exotic men’s underwear theft in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they have identified a person of interest in the theft of a pair of exotic men’s underwear from a store in Boone.

The man went into Night Secrets on Blowing Rock Road on Wednesday, according to Boone Police.

While in the store, the man hid the pair of underwear beneath his clothes and left without paying for them.

Boone Police took to Facebook asking the person to turn himself in.

No further information about the person of interest has been released at this time.

