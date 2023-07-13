Person seriously injured after being shot, hit by vehicle in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after they were shot and hit by a vehicle in north Charlotte on Thursday.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard, which is just off I-85, during the early morning hours.

Medic said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the incident or if any suspects have been arrested or identified.

Traffic appears to be flowing normally in the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

