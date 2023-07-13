Person killed after being hit by train in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury overnight.

The incident happened on Old South Main Street near South Fulton Street.

Salisbury police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The train remained stopped on the tracks while authorities began an investigation Thursday morning.

