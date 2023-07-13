PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Person killed after being hit by train in Salisbury

The collision happened near Old South Main Street.
A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died after they were hit by a train in Salisbury overnight.

The incident happened on Old South Main Street near South Fulton Street.

Salisbury police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The train remained stopped on the tracks while authorities began an investigation Thursday morning.

WBTV has reached out to Norfolk Southern for more information, but has not yet heard back.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Police: Student hit, killed by train in Kannapolis on way to class

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
A person was seriously injured in a shooting on South Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday...
1 seriously injured in shooting at south Charlotte shopping center
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear last month at Charlotte Douglas International...
NTSB: Broken piece forces flight to land at CLT Airport without nose gear

Latest News

Person killed after being hit by train in Salisbury
Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex
Person seriously injured after being shot, hit by vehicle in north Charlotte
A replacement beam is expected to arrive on Thursday, marking the next step in reopening the...
Carowinds anticipating arrival of support beam for Fury 325, plan for reopening laid out
Jeriod John Price was arrested Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
Convicted S.C. killer Jeroid Price arrested in New York, police say