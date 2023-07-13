Organizers gearing up for annual ‘24 Hours of Booty’ to raise money for cancer treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An annual fundraising event is gearing up for another running in the Queen City.

This year’s 24 Hours of Booty is scheduled for the weekend of July 28-29, and will once again raise funds for the 24 Foundation, which supports local cancer organizations in the Charlotte area.

Since 2002, thousands of participants have walked, ran or biked the “Booty Loop” in the Myers Park neighborhood, raising more than $25 million for the foundation and its beneficiaries.

Organizers call the event “a celebration of hope, healing and coming together in the face of adversity.”

Those who choose to participate in the 24-hour event can leave the course whenever they choose, get off whenever they choose, and are invited to an on-site midnight pizza party.

Anyone wishing to register for the event or who is interested in donating to the 24 Foundation can do so here.

