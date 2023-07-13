PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Organizers gearing up for annual ‘24 Hours of Booty’ to raise money for cancer treatment

This year’s race will take place during the final weekend of July.
Registration is open now for this year's 24 Hours of Booty.
Registration is open now for this year's 24 Hours of Booty.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An annual fundraising event is gearing up for another running in the Queen City.

This year’s 24 Hours of Booty is scheduled for the weekend of July 28-29, and will once again raise funds for the 24 Foundation, which supports local cancer organizations in the Charlotte area.

Since 2002, thousands of participants have walked, ran or biked the “Booty Loop” in the Myers Park neighborhood, raising more than $25 million for the foundation and its beneficiaries.

Organizers call the event “a celebration of hope, healing and coming together in the face of adversity.”

Those who choose to participate in the 24-hour event can leave the course whenever they choose, get off whenever they choose, and are invited to an on-site midnight pizza party.

Anyone wishing to register for the event or who is interested in donating to the 24 Foundation can do so here.

Related: 22nd season of ‘24 Hours of Booty’ gets underway

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
A person was seriously injured in a shooting on South Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday...
1 seriously injured in shooting at south Charlotte shopping center
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear last month at Charlotte Douglas International...
NTSB: Broken piece forces flight to land at CLT Airport without nose gear

Latest News

Tonight, the two played “Amazing Grace” and “America the beautiful.”
Holy Angels concert bringing community members together
“For The Struggle” recently received $100,000 from the city of Charlotte.
Local nonprofit receives recognition for community impact
Time out youth provide safe space
South Carolina in need of 2,000 foster homes