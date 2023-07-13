PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
NCSHP confirms deadly crash in Gastonia

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirm a fatal crash in Gastonia.

Authorities say the accident occurred on the 4500 block of Chapel Grove Road. Troopers received the call shortly before 9:20 p.m., and so far at least one person has died in the accident. Troopers are currently investigating the crash.

WBTV will continue to update you on the fatal crash in Gastonia as soon as more information become available.

