In the midst of 5 straight draws, Charlotte FC signs Brecht Dejaegere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the midst of 5 straight draws, Charlotte FC signed Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere to a contract that will run until 2025.

The 32 year old will occupy an international roster spot pending his P-1 visa.

“Brecht is a playmaking central midfielder with attacking instinct, and we’re excited to welcome him to Charlotte,” said “Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta in a statement provided by the team. “He has spent close to a decade as a key figure at clubs in Belgium and France where he has captained teams and won trophies. His experience across multiple leagues and European competition will add even more leadership in our locker room alongside other established veteran leaders. Brecht will add a different dimension to our midfield as we continue to reinforce the squad in the summer transfer window.”

“He’s a midfielder that likes to play between the lines and he’s dynamic,” said Charlotte FC head coach Christian Lattanzio. “He has that ability to make an assist as well as creating danger in the last third.”

In his career in Belgium and France, Dejaegere has 421 professional appearances with 37 goals and 50 assists. He helped lead French team FC Toulouse to the 2023 Coupe de France title.

He probably won’t be available to CLTFC until after the League Cup break, but his signing couldn’t come at a better time.

Charlotte is winless in their last 7 games. They haven’t won since May 27th.

On the flip side, Charlotte has not been beaten in their last 5 games because they have all finished in a draw.

In most cases, Charlotte has held the lead to only blow it in the 2nd half. They just can’t get over the top and it is costing them in the playoff standings as they are now 12th on the Eastern Conference table.

From afar, Dejaegere has watched Charlotte play this season and it is one of the things that impressed coach about bringing in the Belgian.

“He likes to dig in deeply to where he is going which I think is very good,” said Lattanzio. “He has a lot of enthusiasim about Charlotte and for MLS. He’s not a guy that is just coming because we offered more money. It was a case of looking at the full package. He is very keen and knowledgable about how we play. This is always a great sign.”

