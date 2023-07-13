Local nonprofit receives recognition for community impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local nonprofit For The Struggle, Inc is making a difference in the community and is getting recognized for it. The nonprofit was appreciative to receive $100,000 from the city of Charlotte. This budget season Charlotte City Councilmembers voted to give nearly half a million dollars to four nonprofits. These nonprofits never received money from the city before. For The Struggle, Inc’s Founder/CEO says the money came right on time.

“Thank you God,” For The Struggle, Inc. Founder/CEO Alesha Brown said. “Yet just another blessing. It’s a blessing to be a blessing but we need blessings to continue to be blessings.”

Brown says it can be a challenge for nonprofits to get funding to keep their mission going. For The Struggle, Inc fights systemic issues of racial and societal injustices in Black communities. Its headquarters are located on Beatties Ford Road - Charlotte’s Historical Black neighborhoods. The nonprofit has established initiatives that help seniors and teens. Weekly the organization goes door to door to deliver fresh food and boxed meals to seniors. It’s called their Elder Response Initiative. It has assisted about 400 seniors from providing nutrition to doing needed repairs to their homes.

“We have assisted nearly 50 seniors with obtaining free home repairs,” Brown said. “And that is very important and meaningful to me - because when we talk about displacement and the rapid growth and gentrification that’s going on in Charlotte - those critical repairs are very important - right. That means the senior can stay in the home without the roof caving in or without the subfloor going in.”

Another service For The Struggle, Inc provides is Estate Planning for seniors. Brown is also a lawyer. She can create wills for the elders in the community. The nonprofit recommends seniors have wills in place so there will be no confusion.

“It’s really going to make things easier for my family and my loved ones.” Barbara Simpson Cloud said.

Cloud is relieved she was able to get her will done - at no cost to her. She knows that service can be pricey.

“You would have to hire an attorney,” Barbara Simpson Cloud said. “And that is very expensive when you are living on a minimal and fixed income, which is sometimes not very much.”

Brown knows the struggle is real for seniors. She also knows the struggle is real for teenagers. The nonprofit has created a mentoring program for young people who have had run-ins with the law. They have sessions with those young people every Tuesday and have other planned activities to keep them out of trouble.

“Free mental health services,” Brown said. “Free boxing classes twice a week to help them release frustration and stress - in other ways that are more productive...The changes that we have seen amongst some of those kids have been mind-blowing.”

Brown believes the secret to them getting through to the young people is meeting the young people right where they are.

“I told them we are not mad at you for things you have done in the past,” the CEO said. “But we are going to hold you accountable for things you are going to do moving forward.”

The CEO says her organization takes calls from young people late at night. They are hungry asking for food and the nonprofit sends them food.

“That’s a very serious issue with most of our children,” Brown said. “It’s having access to food, so understanding them - meeting them where they are and not judging them.”

Brown says the $100,000 coming from the city will go towards keeping staff on the payroll so the initiatives can continue to make a difference. The Founder says she loves Charlotte and wants the city to be the best it can be for all.

“I wanted to be in the community,” Brown said. “Living in the community - understanding the community - a part of the community so that we can come up with community-driven solutions.”

