Lincoln County man facing child sex charges years after alleged incidents

The man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2016.
Terry Wayne Rudisill
Terry Wayne Rudisill(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man was arrested this week after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl nearly a decade ago.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Lincolnton Police Department were made aware of the alleged assault on April 17, 2023.

The victim told officers that the incidents happened in 2016 when she was staying at a home in the western part of the county. Because the allegations came from outside of Lincolnton city limits, the case was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

During the sheriff’s office’s investigation, detectives identified 50-year-old Terry Wayne Rudisill as a suspect, and learned of three alleged incidents between him and the victim.

The victim, who is now 22, had her claims investigated and went before the District Attorney’s Office, where a decision was made to pursue charges against Rudisill.

Rudisill is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He turned himself in on Tuesday.

He was given a $75,000 secured bond and has since been released.

