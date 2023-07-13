PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Holy Angels concert bringing community members together

Tonight, the two played “Amazing Grace” and “America the beautiful.”
Tonight, the two played “Amazing Grace” and “America the beautiful.”
Tonight, the two played “Amazing Grace” and “America the beautiful.”(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music can bring everyone together. Tonight, it did just that.

A special moment between this 15-year-old singer from Charlotte, Anna Haller, and this 81-year-old piano player, Butch. The musical pair are no strangers.

A few years back, Anna, who starred as young Elsa in “Frozen on Broadway”, and now performs all over our area, sang ‘Silent Night’ with Butch in a video that went viral.

Butch, the oldest resident at Holy Angels, a nonprofit that helps those with disabilities with their care, has played piano his whole life, even at the White House.

Tonight, the two played “Amazing Grace” and “America the beautiful.”

And, as creative arts director Gaye Dimmick knows, they reconnected in the best way they know how.

“Music is a universal language for everybody and so they really enjoyed being together and also listening to some really great music. And to one of their own,” says Gaye Dimmick, Holy Angels creative arts director.

You can see that full story from our Nikki Hauser, tomorrow night on WBTV.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Authorities say the accident occurred on the 4500 block of Chapel Grove Road
NCSHP confirms deadly crash in Gastonia
“For The Struggle” recently received $100,000 from the city of Charlotte.
Local nonprofit receives recognition for community impact
Marc McCorkle, 50, of Lincolnton
Lincoln Co. detectives recover stolen goods, suspect arrested
Time out youth provide safe space