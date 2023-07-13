Holy Angels concert bringing community members together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music can bring everyone together. Tonight, it did just that.

A special moment between this 15-year-old singer from Charlotte, Anna Haller, and this 81-year-old piano player, Butch. The musical pair are no strangers.

A few years back, Anna, who starred as young Elsa in “Frozen on Broadway”, and now performs all over our area, sang ‘Silent Night’ with Butch in a video that went viral.

Butch, the oldest resident at Holy Angels, a nonprofit that helps those with disabilities with their care, has played piano his whole life, even at the White House.

Tonight, the two played “Amazing Grace” and “America the beautiful.”

And, as creative arts director Gaye Dimmick knows, they reconnected in the best way they know how.

“Music is a universal language for everybody and so they really enjoyed being together and also listening to some really great music. And to one of their own,” says Gaye Dimmick, Holy Angels creative arts director.

You can see that full story from our Nikki Hauser, tomorrow night on WBTV.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.