Former Gamecock A’ ja Wilson wins ESPY award for best WNBA player

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after she was fouled during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 ESPY awards were announced on July 12, and former South Carolina Gamecock heard her name called during the ceremony.

A ‘ja Wilson, now with the Las Vegas Aces, won Best WNBA Player Tuesday night. Wilson has excelled since entering the WNBA, averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and winning two MVP awards.

Before her WNBA career began, Wilson spent four seasons playing for South Carolina’s Women’s basketball team. During her time with the Gamecocks, she averaged 17.3 points per game and led the school to an NCAA Championship in 2017.

