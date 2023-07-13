Former Davidson Co. high school teacher accused of sex with student

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former faculty member at Ledford High School in Davidson County has ben charged with more than a dozen counts of having sex with a student.

According to the report at the Davidson Co. Sheriff’s Office, on May 25, 2023, administrators with the Davidson County School System became aware of an inappropriate relationship between a faculty member and a student at Ledford High School. They immediately alerted investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and an investigation was initiated.

Andrew John Myers, 31, of Winston-Salem, was suspended from his duties and has since been terminated from the Davidson Co. Schools.

Investigators say the 17-year-old student was seen at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center where investigators learned Myers had used his authority to groom and pressure the juvenile into a relationship that is believed to have lasted for approximately three months and took place on and off of the school property.

On July 13, 2023, Myers was arrested and charged with 18 counts of sexual activity with a student by a teacher, 18 counts of indecent liberties with a student, and two counts of 2nd degree forcible sex offense.

Myers was placed in the Davidson County Jail under $300,000 secure bond and has been given a court date of August 4 in Davidson County.

The Davidson Co. Schools released this statement:

“Officials with Davidson County Schools are aware of the charges levied against Andrew Myers, former teacher at Ledford High School. Initial allegations of inappropriate and unauthorized communications were made to school officials which led to an immediate investigation, a report to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, and a suspension for further investigation effective May 25, 2023 of Andrew Myers. Andrew Myers’ employment with Davidson County Schools terminated on June 13, 2023.”

“His employment with Davidson County Schools began August 24, 2015 as a science teacher.”

“The school district has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement for the duration of this investigation. Additionally, we will provide support for students and families affected by this news.”

“We are grateful to school administrators and members of law enforcement, all who acted swiftly and appropriately in response to the reported allegations. "

