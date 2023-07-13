PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

The blaze broke out early Thursday morning on High Glen Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters worked for more than an hour to extinguish an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD), the two-alarm blaze broke out on High Glen Drive inside the Northlake Apartments complex.

Firefighters arrived to find the apartments engulfed in flames.

It took more than 40 firefighters 70 minutes to control the fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Officials have not yet said what started the fire.

Related: Fire at Uptown high-rise: WBTV Investigates missing safety tests

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
A person was seriously injured in a shooting on South Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday...
1 seriously injured in shooting at south Charlotte shopping center
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear last month at Charlotte Douglas International...
NTSB: Broken piece forces flight to land at CLT Airport without nose gear

Latest News

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot and hit by a vehicle on...
Person seriously injured after being shot, hit by vehicle in north Charlotte
Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing of the Ignition Interlock Bill at the State...
McMaster signs ignition interlock bill to prevent DUI on SC roads
A few rounds of scattered storms are likely in this time frame and those chances will last...
Temperatures potentially reach double digits, chance of rain to close out week
Holy Angels concert bringing community members together