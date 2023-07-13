Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters worked for more than an hour to extinguish an apartment fire in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD), the two-alarm blaze broke out on High Glen Drive inside the Northlake Apartments complex.

Firefighters arrived to find the apartments engulfed in flames.

It took more than 40 firefighters 70 minutes to control the fire.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Officials have not yet said what started the fire.

