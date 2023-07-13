Family expresses concerns over motel conditions in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family that fell on hard times turned to WBTV claiming poor living conditions at a motel in west Charlotte.

The family sent photos of broken smoke detectors, mold in their room and exposed wiring in the building.

After the family shared their concerns about the motel, WBTV talked to motel management about the claims. The general manager said he wasn’t aware of the issues and added the motel is undergoing renovations.

The woman who shared the photos with WBTV didn’t want her identity revealed but agreed to talk.

“It was just an unpleasant experience from start to finish,” said the concerned woman.

The family of three said they were staying at Studios & Suites 4 Less on Queen City Drive for about a week. They noted exposed wires out in the breezeways and in their room, along with the elevator showing an old inspection, issues with the air conditioning unit, and claims the “smoke alarms in our room were off.”

The mother believes mold in the rooms, along with broken lamps and the overall conditions on the property, were not safe.

WBTV reached out to the general manager of the motel, AJ Bhatt, about the issues.

“I’m not aware of specifically what broken items we’re talking about, but ever since we took over the property, we’re doing extensive renovations,” Bhatt said.

According to the family, they went to the front office about the issues, but their claims were not handled.

“They did not care for anything,” the woman said.

The general manager disagreed with the notion he was a slumlord and insisted all guest matters are handled seriously by the staff.

“Any problems with any of the guests if they’re brought to our attention, it is our utmost urgency to fix it,” said Bhatt. “We try our best to go in and fix it. If we cannot fix it, we go in and change the room.”

An employee showed WBTV a few rooms to see the conditions and the ongoing renovations happening on the property.

“It’s very sad that people pay their money every week to live there and have to live under those conditions, so we had to do the best thing we could to get them in a better situation,” Juan Hall, an outreach worker for the Youth Advocate Program, said.

While the family is no longer staying there, the mother wants the general manager to know one thing.

“They need to better accommodate the people that are staying,” she said. “They need to make it better for the people that are staying there.”

“We are not perfect, we are not the best, but we’re trying to improve as time goes,” Bhatt said.

The general manager said renovations should be complete in a few months and the motel conditions will be better.

The family moved to another property with help from the nonprofit Youth Advocate Program Alternatives to Violence group.

“This is the type of thing in a neighborhood that can cause violence, poverty, poor living conditions, things of that nature can lead to violence so like I said, we try to work with families and get them the proper resources that can prevent things of that nature,” Donnell Gardner, a violence interrupter for YAP ATV, said.

The nonprofit is helping the family find a permanent place to live.

