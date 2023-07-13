PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Crash downs power lines, closes part of Pineville-Matthews Road

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are directing traffic after a crash has closed a portion of Pineville-Matthews Road.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash that brought down power lines has closed a portion of Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte, authorities said.

Pineville-Matthews Road is closed in both directions between Park Road Extension and Park Cedar Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was injured in this crash.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic around the road closure, CMPD said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

