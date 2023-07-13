Crash downs power lines, closes part of Pineville-Matthews Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash that brought down power lines has closed a portion of Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte, authorities said.

Pineville-Matthews Road is closed in both directions between Park Road Extension and Park Cedar Drive, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was injured in this crash.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic around the road closure, CMPD said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

