Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their neighborhood Chick-fil-A. (KMAX, KOVR, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Everyone wants to know the secret to a long and happy marriage. For one California couple, it’s keeping the spark alive with weekly outings to Chick-fil-A.

It was date night Wednesday for Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds at their neighborhood Chick-fil-A. This week, they celebrated a major milestone in their marriage there.

“We come here every week,” Bonnie Reynolds said.

“Just the two of us,” Lloyd Reynolds added.

The couple, both in their 80s, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

“We’ve gotten older, but we’ve grown together,” she said.

“I’m still in love with her,” he said.

Restaurant employees look forward to their weekly date-night tradition.

“When you see them, the room just brightens up,” said Lesya Komarchuk, Chick-fil-A sales manager. “Their love for each other is so evident.”

The crew wanted to make sure the couple’s anniversary was extra special, with flowers, candles and friends and family on hand to help celebrate.

Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds brought along some mementos, like their marriage certificate, family photos of their three sons and even a picture from their second date.

“I was 14 years old,” she said.

Lloyd Reynolds is more than willing to share his secrets with the younger generation. He even has a top 10 list on how to maintain happy marriage.

“The first is never yell at each other unless the house is on fire,” he said.

It’s a love that began back in their teens.

“I knew right away he was different,” she said.

And it’s still strong more than six decades later.

“I’m just really thankful to have her,” he said. “She’s a blessing in my life.”

In addition to their three sons, the couple has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

