Carowinds anticipating arrival of support beam for Fury 325, plan for reopening laid out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks since a large crack was discovered in a support beam of Carowinds’ Fury 325 roller coaster.

Since the discovery, the popular ride has been shut down, however, work has begun to repair it.

Cranes arrived at the park and were put in place on Wednesday, in anticipation of a replacement beam arriving Thursday.

Fury 325, the park’s largest ride, has been closed indefinitely since a June 30 video showing the crack in the support column went viral.

The cranes have already been used to help stabilize the damaged section of the coaster before it can be removed and replaced.

Once the replacement beam arrives, ride engineers will work to move the piece in place like a jigsaw puzzle.

From there, the ride will go through 500 test rides before it is reopened.

Carowinds said the dry-runs are part of a comprehensive series of tests that will be conducted to ensure the coaster’s safety and integrity.

Those measures include a test that measures any variations in the ride experience.

Once the series of tests is completed, the manufacturer and a third-party testing firm will perform a final inspection before the Fury is returned to service.

The North Carolina Department of Labor will be part of the reopening process and offered some insight on how long it could take.

“As long as it takes [to complete proper repairs], I don’t want to put a timeline on it,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said last week. “But I told our team that however long it takes to make sure this ride is safe is what we are going to do, and have no concern for how quickly we can get the ride back in operation.”

Once removed, the damaged support beam will be taken to a secured backstage area of the park where it will presumably be inspected.

