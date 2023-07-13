PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
18-year-old man drowns at Kershaw County lake

By Marcus Flowers and Jalen Tart
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A coroner has identified the person who died after drowning in a Kershaw County lake.

Coroner David West reported Gabriel Clyburn, 18, drowned at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill area off Singleton Creek Road.

Officials said Kershaw County 911 received a call around 4:58 p.m. on July 12, of a drowning at Lake Wateree.

Officials add Clyburn was in the water with his friends when he went under and did not resurface.

Gabriel had just graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Lancaster County and was planning on attending Coastal Carolina in the fall.

He was a tri-sport athlete in football, wrestling, and track and field.

