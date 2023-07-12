TSA: Firearm discoveries up 27% at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The number of firearms found in North Carolina airports has increased slightly through the first half of this year compared to last, with Charlotte seeing nearly a 30% increase.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a total of 130 guns have been found in passengers’ carry-on luggage across the state in the first six months of 2023. The number is up marginally from 128 compared to the same time in 2022.

Perhaps the most dramatic increase in firearm findings in North Carolina has come at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

During the first half of 2022, 52 guns were found in passengers’ luggage. This year, that number has jumped up to 66, marking a 27% increase year-over-year.

The Raleigh-Durham International and Piedmont Triad International airports also saw more guns discovered in security checks six months into 2023.

Despite the increase in firearm discoveries at North Carolina airports, none ranked in the top 10 for most guns found in 2022, and with the exception of Charlotte-Douglas, are not on pace to reach those levels in 2023.

Airports in Atlanta (448), Dallas (385), Houston (298), Nashville (213) and Phoenix (196) saw the most guns come through TSA checkpoints last year.

TSA said it evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis, and passengers could face civil penalties up to $15,000 for a violation, in addition to potential charges brought by law enforcement.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage. Passengers wishing to travel with a gun must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag.

Related: TSA on pace to seize record number of guns, report says

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.