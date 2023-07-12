Town of Cornelius found attempted ransomware attack

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Staff say the threat was found early on.
A student typing on the computer. Most of the South Carolina districts in our area have about 30 to 40 percent of students going to school online. York District One has 20 percent. Clover Schools has not given data yet.(Source: (Morgan Newell, WBTV))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Cornelius encountered a potential cyber threat Tuesday night, according to a press release issued by the town.

The stabilized threat was caused by ransomware on a town device. Staff says the threat was found early on.

[More Cornelius news: Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari]

The Cornelius Technology Operations Department is working with the North Carolina Local Government Information Systems Association and Mecklenburg County Emergency Management to scan and clean all affected devices before the town returns to normal operations.

Officials say some town services may be temporarily unavailable or delayed.

