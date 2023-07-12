Town of Cornelius found attempted ransomware attack

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Cornelius encountered a potential cyber threat Tuesday night, according to a press release issued by the town.

The stabilized threat was caused by ransomware on a town device. Staff says the threat was found early on.

[More Cornelius news: Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari]

The Cornelius Technology Operations Department is working with the North Carolina Local Government Information Systems Association and Mecklenburg County Emergency Management to scan and clean all affected devices before the town returns to normal operations.

Officials say some town services may be temporarily unavailable or delayed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.