Staffing shortages lead to long DMV wait times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After new policies intended to improve wait times at DMVs across the state in May, Mecklenburg County and some of the surrounding areas continue to see long wait times with lines forming outside.

In May, North Carolina DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin told WBTV he was making changes statewide to improve the process. Those changes included a QR Code check-in process with live wait times online, reserving the morning times only for appointments, and dedicating the afternoon hours for walk-ins.

There are also hours on Saturday in 16 locations across the state. Those changes were still working out their kinks at the beginning of July.

Mint Hill resident Rick Whittier said when he saw how many months it would take to get an appointment, he told his sons to get in line when the walk-ins opened at noon.

“My two sons are getting ready to take their road test. They’ve had their permit. They’re getting their license hopefully today and we tried to make an appointment online. The earliest appointment we could get is October and so when you got two 16-year-olds that are excited about getting their license, we didn’t want to wait till October,” explained Whittier.

Rick Whittier waited with his 16-year-old sons at the DMV in East Charlotte for 45 minutes outside before they could move to the indoor waiting room July 12, 2023. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Goodwin said they started the “Queue Anywhere” initiative so people could check in on their smartphones.

“More than half of the public has a smartphone now, and when they check in they can then go somewhere else. They don’t have to wait in line and the elements. Then go get a cup of coffee, wait in the car, have the AC on or it may be that’s the reason we started that, so folks wouldn’t have to physically wait in line whether it was hot weather or cold weather,” explained Goodwin.

But on Wednesday at the east Charlotte DMV, at one point there was a line nearly two dozen people long who were waiting outside in the heat to get to the indoor waiting area where there were empty chairs.

“I went to Monroe first because people online on Nextdoor were saying that the line was much quicker, gotten in 15 minutes. But when I went down there, you couldn’t even find a parking place. There were cars backed up, double-parked, triple parked in the parking lot. So I circled around a couple times and thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to try and go I can’t even get in line.’ So yeah, I decided to come up here [to East Charlotte],” said Tom Clopp. “It’s a whole day’s work pretty much shot to get everything together, get to the location, and drive 30 minutes from there to here and wait again.”

On July 12, 2023, South Charlotte Resident Tom Clopp waited outside at the East Charlotte DMV for at least 45 minutes after trying to go to the one in Monroe, North Carolina, but could not find parking. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Goodwin said there was no reason people should have been waiting outside if they checked in via the QR code. WBTV did not see a QR Code set up at that location like it was at other Charlotte DMVs which did not have an outside line on Wednesday.

Another factor Goodwin said may have contributed to an outside line at the east Charlotte location is staffing.

“When someone comes outside to, you know, [let the next group in], they can’t come out every individual just because it takes them away from serving a customer who’s already inside. But as we fill these remaining positions that’ll make that process work more smoothly,” Goodwin explained.

He told WBTV most of Mecklenburg County’s DMV locations are short about 30% of their staff. Goodwin also said he is working with legislators to do more research to help better serve the state.

“I’m certainly requesting a study of what and when and where new offices can be implemented,” he said. “Of course that takes resources. And when we build those offices, we got to have staff for that too.”

North Carolina's DMV Commissioner implemented a QR Code check-in system that allows patrons to wait in their car or run an errand while they wait and also updates the online wait time in live time. (Credit: WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.