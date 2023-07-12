Seasonably hot weather in store Wednesday before humidity picks up toward the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday will be seasonably hot and sunny, with highs breaking 90 degrees, before humidity increases and the chances for storms returns closer to the weekend.

Today: Sunshine, hot, but tolerable humidity

Thursday: Humidity roars back, storms pop up

Weekend: Very hot, tropically humid, daily storms

Today will be sunny and seasonably hot, but the humidity level will be tolerable for one last day. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s.

Autoplay Caption

After a very warm but pleasant evening, tonight will be clear and comfortable again with lows back in the 60s for most neighborhoods.

Starting Thursday, and lingering right through the weekend, the heat and humidity will both be elevated, leading to scattered thunderstorms each day.

Highs during the entire period will be in the low to middle 90s, but the heat index will likely top out close to 100 degrees each afternoon.

The best timing for thunderstorms would be during the afternoon and evening hours, and concentrated over the mountains. Any storms that pop up in our region through the weekend could be strong with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great hump day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.