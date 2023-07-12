SC killer released early from prison arrested in NY, state police confirm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF/WCSC) - State police say a South Carolina fugitive is back in custody after being arrested by authorities in New York.

Jeriod John Price was arrested Wednesday morning by the FBI and the New York City Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed. The FBI was acting on a tip from law enforcement agencies in South Carolina.

Upon Price’s return to the state, he will be taken to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia. SLED says he will remain there “until his permanent custody placement is determined.”

Fugitive Jeriod Price was captured by authorities in New York City this morning. He will be returned to SCDC to finish serving the rest of his sentence. Details below. pic.twitter.com/K3NqEGB9XW — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 12, 2023

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, the original prosecutor on the case, says the FBI had tips that Price was at an apartment complex in New York. Authorities captured him at approximately 11 a.m.

Pascoe says law enforcement believed he had been traveling back and forth between Charlotte, Atlanta and New York and possibly New Mexico. Price was released from a New Mexico prison in March.

Before that, he was convicted in the 2003 shooting death of Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in Columbia. Smalls played college football for the University of South Carolina and North Carolina.

Price served 16 years of his 35-year sentence. While state law does require convicted killers to serve 30 years in prison, there is also another law that allows for reduced sentencing for an inmate who assists authorities.

According to 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, Price provided “significant” help to law enforcement, which was noted in Price’s release orders.

The help led the solicitor’s office to file a motion for a formal sentence reduction hearing for Price. Before that hearing could ever happen, Gipson claims an order was issued, which led to Price’s release.

That sealed order was signed by retired Judge Casey Manning. Attorney General Alan Wilson claims proper procedure did not happen in Price’s release.

The South Carolina Supreme Court overruled the order releasing Price in April, and Price did not turn himself in, making him a fugitive.

Authorities had been searching for him ever since.

There will be no extradition process because Price will be treated like an escaped convict, Pascoe says. He is expected to be returned to South Carolina soon, but a specific timetable was not immediately released.

Smalls’ father, Carl Smalls Sr., says he had just gotten off the phone with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who told him of Price’s capture.

“Today is a great day,” Smalls says. “We’re feeling good, thankful and grateful to law enforcement.”

A reward of up to $60,000 was being offered for information leading to Price’s capture, but it was not immediately clear whether the reward would be offered or to whom it might go.

“Jeriod Price is no longer a wanted man,” Wilson says of Price’s capture. “No matter how hard you try, no matter your position or connections, you can’t outrun the law. Locating and apprehending Price would not have been possible without our dedicated federal and state law enforcement partners. Price never should have been released, and I hope the victim’s family can rest a little easier tonight knowing he’s back behind bars. Let this be a message to everyone: if you break the law, we’ve got an army coming for you.”

