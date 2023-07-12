PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Patrons of the east Charlotte Driver License Office had to wait outside for up to 45 minutes...
Staffing shortages lead to long DMV wait times
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods