PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Norovirus cases surge on cruise ships

FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but...
FILE - The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After years of decline, norovirus outbreaks are surging on cruise ships.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 13 outbreaks of norovirus on cruise ships so far this year. That’s the highest number of norovirus outbreaks on cruises recorded since 2012.

The exact cause of this year’s uptick in cruise-related cases remains unclear, but experts said they believe that soaring demand for cruises and record numbers of passengers might be behind it.

The most recent outbreak happened on a Viking Cruises voyage from Iceland that docked in New York City on June 20.

About 13% of passengers and several crew members fell ill on board.

Norovirus is highly infectious. The virus causes inflammation in the stomach and intestines, leading to severe gastrointestinal upset.

To prevent the spread of norovirus, cruise passengers are advised to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Fortunately, most people fully recover without treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy

Latest News

CMPD to provide midyear crime report as city grapples with homicides, car thefts
Charlotte Preparatory School resumes summer camps with help of local church
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
China-based hackers have breached government and individual email accounts, Microsoft says
One of the three is in custody, according to police.
Friend of 18-year-old shot to death describes chaotic scene at Monroe hotel
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease