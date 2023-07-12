PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC woman plans to buy house for mom with $200,000 lottery winnings

Carolina Jackpot lottery ticket
Carolina Jackpot lottery ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina woman plans to help her mom after winning $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket.

Kimberly Coleman said she plans to share the money with her family and buy a home down the line.

“My mom is my world so to be able to help her makes me really happy,” she said in a release. “One of my dreams is to save the money to buy a house in the future where my mom could live with me. I want a house where I can help take care of her later on.”

Coleman purchased her Carolina Jackpot ticket from Quick Pantry on Dellwood Road in Waynesville where she works. She said she got emotional when she share the big news with her family.

“I brought it home and showed my mom and she started to cry,” she said in a release. “I cried too. It was just a whole bunch of people crying out of excitement.”

She claimed her winnings on Wednesday, and after required state and federal tax withholdings took home $142,501.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy

Latest News

Christopher Arthur, 39, faces a maximum 20 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.
Man found guilty of teaching bomb making to person targeting authorities
Pet Day
CMPD to provide midyear crime report as city grapples with homicides, car thefts
Charlotte Preparatory School resumes summer camps with help of local church
Gastonia man charged with multiple child sex offenses