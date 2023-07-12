PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lincoln Co. detectives recover stolen goods, suspect arrested

Detectives said they learned the suspect had stolen property from the victim before.
Marc McCorkle, 50, of Lincolnton
Marc McCorkle, 50, of Lincolnton(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives have recovered more than $2,400 worth of property stolen from a home on Hidden Valley Lane in Lincolnton, according to a news release.

Detectives were assigned the case Monday and said they learned the suspect had stolen property from the victim before. Detectives recovered the stolen goods from the incident last Friday including a $1,400 set of golf clubs and returned the items to the victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marc McCorkle, 50, of Lincolnton is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods. McCorkle was arrested early Wednesday morning.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

