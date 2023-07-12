PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 injured after crash on I-485 Inner in Pineville

Lanes reopened just after 8:20 p.m., according to NCDOT.
The crash is expected to be cleared around 8:50 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of Interstate 485 Inner in Pineville have reopened after a crash before the South Boulevard exit, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday before Exit 65. The lanes reopened just after 8:20 p.m., NCDOT said.

According to MEDIC, one person was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Earlier Tuesday, one person was killed on the outer loop of Interstate 485 near Pineville-Matthews Road.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

