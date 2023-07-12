1 injured after crash on I-485 Inner in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of Interstate 485 Inner in Pineville have reopened after a crash before the South Boulevard exit, according to NCDOT.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday before Exit 65. The lanes reopened just after 8:20 p.m., NCDOT said.

According to MEDIC, one person was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Earlier Tuesday, one person was killed on the outer loop of Interstate 485 near Pineville-Matthews Road.

