Gastonia man charged with multiple child sex offenses

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police have charged a Gastonia man with 11 felony counts of various child sex offenses.

Steven Ray Stafford, 53, was arrested at his home off Stoneys Drive following a search warrant.

He was charged with 10 felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, one felony count of statutory sex offense with a child under age 13, and one felony count of sell/delivery of a controlled substance.

Investigators say the arrests stem from a child sexual abuse report filed in June.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

A Crimestoppers reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation.

