Friend of 18-year-old shot to death describes chaotic scene at Monroe hotel

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the Monroe Police Department, three juveniles are in custody as of Wednesday morning in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man on July 1.

The shooting happened around 11:48 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

[Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old]

When police got on the scene, they said they found Anthony Delts had been shot to death in a hotel room.

Delts’ mother, Suleyka Alvarez, posted a GoFundMe for those who wish to support the cost of the funeral.

“He didn’t deserve to be murdered,” Alvarez told WBTV. “He didn’t deserve for his life to be taken away from him.”

Family and friends gathered outside of the Red Roof Inn a week after the shooting, carrying signs and demanding justice for Delts.

One woman started a petition online to demand the Red Roof Inn be shut down.

WBTV spoke to Delts’ longtime childhood friend, Shakara Graves, who says she was there the night he was killed.

“He gave me a big smile and gave me a hug and he told me he loved me, and that was just the last thing I ever got out of him, like that was it,” she said.

Graves says a group of kids started fighting him and then she heard gunshots.

“It’s so loud like I can’t even explain the feeling,” she said. “I wouldn’t think it would be him, but it was just like all I was thinking was it wasn’t him. I was thinking it was somebody else.”

Because of the ages of the suspects, their names will not be released.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and they are not releasing additional information at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.