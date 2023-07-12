PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
FBI assisting police after armed robbery at Huntersville jewelry store

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI confirmed it is assisting Huntersville Police in the investigation into an armed jewelry store robbery.

The robbery happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Fink’s Jewelry store on Birkdale Commons Parkway, Huntersville Police said.

The three thieves had their faces covered. Two of them had handguns and they also carried small sledgehammers.

Police say they forced employees to one area of the store and smashed the cases inside. The thieves got away with jewelry, according to police. No one was physically hurt.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Huntersville Police at (704) 464-5349 or North Meck Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867.

