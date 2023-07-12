Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people involved in alleged assault, attempted robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for an alleged assault and attempted robbery.

The incident happened Saturday, July 1 around 6:30 p.m. at a business in north Charlotte not far from Graham Street. The owner of the business asked that the shop not be identified out of fear of negative repercussions.

Surveillance footage shows a group of men speaking with employees at the business. Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the group was upset with the price of a dartboard.

The surveillance video shows the encounter get physical. It also shows one of them men attempt to walk out of the business with the dartboard.

“The suspects felt that the price was too high. They actually did try to take the item without paying for it,” explained Smith.

The surveillance footage shows one of the men hit an employee when the employee tries to follow the group out of the store. Smith said no one was seriously injured.

“Physical assault is definitely a crime. This was actually considered a common law robbery attempt as well as physical assault,” explained the detective.

He said police are now working to identify the people involved in the incident. Smith also added a word of advice for people who find themselves in tense arguments.

“If the negotiations doesn’t go your way, there’s really no reason to physically assault an individual especially over something like this,” he elaborated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

