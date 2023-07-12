PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Violent crimes down, overall crime up in first half of 2023

Police also said juveniles are behind an increase in auto thefts.
In this file photo, CMPD responds to a teen violence incident in Mallard Creek. CMPD's crime...
In this file photo, CMPD responds to a teen violence incident in Mallard Creek. CMPD's crime report shows violent crimes are down in the first half of 2023.(Source: WBTV)
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have released the crime statistics for the first half of 2023.

Overall crime in Charlotte is up 11% compared to this time last year.

Police say the good news, however, is violent crime—including homicides, assaults and rapes—are down by 8%.

They attribute the reason for the overall crime increase to property crimes, specifically car thefts.

According to CMPD, juveniles are behind the increase in auto thefts and teen arrests are up by 30% this year.

Of the 520 arrests CMPD has made in 2023 for stealing cars, 373 of those arrests were children, some as young as 12 years old.

CMPD attributes much of this to what’s known as the KIA challenge on social media, which shows people how to steal Kias and Hyundais without car keys.

This time last year, 116 Kias and Hyundais were stolen in the Charlotte area. This year, that number is more than 2,000.

CMPD has given out more than 2,000 steering wheel locks this year in an attempt to stop these thefts, but these specific makes aren’t the only cars being stolen.

“3,317 people have been put in situations…. Because someone stole their car,” said Major Jonathan Thomas.

CMPD has made 25 arrests and written 107 citations for so far this year for street takeovers. That’s when people drive recklessly, perform stunts like donuts, and block traffic.

The takeovers have been seen across Charlotte, including outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Governor Cooper signed a bill into law Monday that specifically targets street takeovers.

[CMPD hopeful street takeover law helps combat ‘brazen activity’]

Drivers can now face lofty fines, have their cars seized, and be charged with a felony.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

