CMPD: Violent crime in Charlotte down, auto thefts up for first half of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overall violent crime in Charlotte is down for the first half of 2023.

That was part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s mid-year crime report given on Wednesday morning. Department officials said violent crime is down 8% overall, with declines in every major category over the last six months including:

Homicides - down 15%

Robberies - down 14%

Rape - down 26%

Aggravate assaults - down 5%

Today, CMPD released its mid-year public safety report. Overall crime incidents are up 11% with an 8% decrease in violent crime and a 16% increase in property crime. pic.twitter.com/C8RjbwGKb9 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 12, 2023

The CMPD’s mid-year report came on the heels of three homicides this past weekend.

So far this year, the city has recorded 50 homicides, many of them young people either as the victim or the suspect.

Just this past Saturday night, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the University City area.

Despite the apparent rash of homicides, they are actually down compared to the same time last year, when there were 54.

CMPD officials also provided information on issues such as property crimes and car thefts, which have been major issues so far in 2023.

In the first quarter of this year, police said car thefts were the largest contributors to the rise in overall crime.

Much of the rise in car thefts can be attributed to the “Kia Challenge” on social media, which gives detailed instructions on how to steal Kias and Hyundais without keys.

Reports of stolen Kias and Hyundais during the first six months of the year were up a staggering 1,700 percent, with the overwhelming majority of suspects being teenagers.

Auto thefts remain the driver of overall crime, according to the CMPD. Officers said that if auto thefts were excluded, overall crime has decreased by 0.4% for the first half of 2023.

Despite an officer shortage, CMPD is reporting increases in total arrests (up 9%) and gun seizures (up 8%). pic.twitter.com/Rf84v5TKkU — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 12, 2023

Juveniles have accounted for the majority of all arrests for vehicle thefts so far this year, at 72%, according to the CMPD. Many of them - some as young as 12 or 13 - have been connected to multiple vehicle thefts, officers said.

To date, the CMPD has recorded 520 arrests in auto thefts, up 91% in 2023, according to the department. Of those arrests, 373 were juveniles.

Police in Charlotte and surrounding areas have tried to tackle the car thefts by giving away free steering wheel locks.

As for homicides, the city has seen progress with its violence interruption program. The results have been so encouraging that City Council just allotted more money to start two additional programs.

