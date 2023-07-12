PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD to provide midyear crime report as city grapples with homicides, car thefts

So far in 2023, police have investigated around 50 homicides in Charlotte.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the heels of three homicides this past weekend, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is set to provide a briefing on crime in the city halfway through the year.

So far this year, the city has recorded 50 homicides, many of them young people either as the victim or the suspect. Just this past Saturday night, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the University City area.

Despite the apparent rash of homicides, they are actually down compared to the same time last year, when there were 54.

CMPD will also provide information on issues such as property crimes and car thefts, which have been a major issue so far in 2023.

In the first quarter of this year, police said car thefts were the largest contributors to the rise in overall crime.

Much of the rise in car thefts can be attributed to the “Kia Challenge” on social media, which gives detailed instructions on how to steal Kias and Hyundais without keys.

Reports of stolen Kias and Hyundais during the first six months of the year were up a staggering 1,700 percent, with the overwhelming majority of suspects being teenagers.

Police in Charlotte and surrounding areas have tried to tackle the car thefts by giving away free steering wheel locks.

As for homicides, the city has seen progress with its violence interruption program. The results have been so encouraging that City Council just allotted more money to start two additional programs.

CMPD is scheduled to provide the briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Charlotte residents can watch the press conference live on WBTV’s livestream and Facebook page.

Related: CMPD: More than 2,000% increase in theft of Kia and Hyundai cars in Charlotte in 2023

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy

Latest News

A portion of Charlotte Preparatory School was destroyed in a fire late Monday night.
Charlotte Preparatory School resumes summer camps with help of local church
The crash is expected to be cleared around 8:50 p.m.
1 injured after crash on I-485 Inner in Pineville
Fireifghters contain evacuate 550 South Tryon Street in Charlotte after a fire broke out in the...
Fire at Uptown high-rise: WBTV Investigates missing safety tests
Online applications are now open for eligible Cabarrus County residents to get up to $1,000 for...
Cabarrus Co. opens online application feature for short-term crisis help