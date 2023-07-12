CMPD to provide midyear crime report as city grapples with homicides, car thefts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the heels of three homicides this past weekend, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is set to provide a briefing on crime in the city halfway through the year.

So far this year, the city has recorded 50 homicides, many of them young people either as the victim or the suspect. Just this past Saturday night, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the University City area.

Despite the apparent rash of homicides, they are actually down compared to the same time last year, when there were 54.

CMPD will also provide information on issues such as property crimes and car thefts, which have been a major issue so far in 2023.

In the first quarter of this year, police said car thefts were the largest contributors to the rise in overall crime.

Much of the rise in car thefts can be attributed to the “Kia Challenge” on social media, which gives detailed instructions on how to steal Kias and Hyundais without keys.

Reports of stolen Kias and Hyundais during the first six months of the year were up a staggering 1,700 percent, with the overwhelming majority of suspects being teenagers.

Police in Charlotte and surrounding areas have tried to tackle the car thefts by giving away free steering wheel locks.

As for homicides, the city has seen progress with its violence interruption program. The results have been so encouraging that City Council just allotted more money to start two additional programs.

CMPD is scheduled to provide the briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Charlotte residents can watch the press conference live on WBTV’s livestream and Facebook page.

