CMPD hopeful street takeover law helps combat ‘brazen activity’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are praising recent legislation signed into law that targes street takeovers across the state.

During their mid-year crime report on Wednesday, CMPD officials said that up until now, there has been no law targeting these takeovers, which feature large groups of cars and people blocking traffic to perform burnouts and other vehicle tricks.

“It creates an atmosphere of absolute chaos and lawlessness and disruption,” CMPD Maj. Dave Johnson said. “This brazen activity obviously poses significant risk to public safety.”

Earlier this week, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that makes street takeovers in the state unlawful. It goes into effect on Dec. 1.

The penalty for a first-time offender is a misdemeanor charge and a fine of no less than $1,000. A second violation within 24 months is a felony and includes a minimum fine equal to twice the involved vehicle’s value.

CMPD officials also praised a portion of the bill that requires vehicles involved in street takeovers to be seized and held pending trial of the person driving it.

If the person is found guilty, the vehicle will be sold at a public auction.

“We’re hopeful that this new tool will aid in combating street takeovers and make those who would participate in such activities think twice,” Johnson said.

CMPD officers said 25 people have been arrested, 125 citations have been issued, 12 firearms have been seized and 69 vehicles have been towed in connection with street takeovers across Charlotte so far in 2023.

