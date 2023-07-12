PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD hopeful street takeover law helps combat ‘brazen activity’

Earlier this week, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that makes street takeovers in the state unlawful. It goes into effect on Dec. 1.
The penalty for a first-time offender is a misdemeanor charge and a fine of no less than $1,000.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are praising recent legislation signed into law that targes street takeovers across the state.

During their mid-year crime report on Wednesday, CMPD officials said that up until now, there has been no law targeting these takeovers, which feature large groups of cars and people blocking traffic to perform burnouts and other vehicle tricks.

“It creates an atmosphere of absolute chaos and lawlessness and disruption,” CMPD Maj. Dave Johnson said. “This brazen activity obviously poses significant risk to public safety.”

Earlier this week, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that makes street takeovers in the state unlawful. It goes into effect on Dec. 1.

Related: ‘Street takeover’ bill signed into law in NC, creates higher penalties

The penalty for a first-time offender is a misdemeanor charge and a fine of no less than $1,000. A second violation within 24 months is a felony and includes a minimum fine equal to twice the involved vehicle’s value.

CMPD officials also praised a portion of the bill that requires vehicles involved in street takeovers to be seized and held pending trial of the person driving it.

If the person is found guilty, the vehicle will be sold at a public auction.

“We’re hopeful that this new tool will aid in combating street takeovers and make those who would participate in such activities think twice,” Johnson said.

CMPD officers said 25 people have been arrested, 125 citations have been issued, 12 firearms have been seized and 69 vehicles have been towed in connection with street takeovers across Charlotte so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
The I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road reopened hours after a deadly crash on Tuesday.
Medic: 1 killed in crash on I-485 outer loop near Pineville-Matthews Road
Madalina Cojocari was last seen Nov. 21. Police confirmed they're investigating a report of a...
Police investigate possible sighting of missing Madalina Cojocari
Justin Hall of Reidsville, N.C., reeled in a 27-pound, 7-ounce channel catfish from a local...
North Carolina fisherman lands state-record channel catfish
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of a SLED forensic artist to make a...
Search continues for suspect in assault on Cleveland Co. deputy

Latest News

CMPD to provide midyear crime report as city grapples with homicides, car thefts
Charlotte Preparatory School resumes summer camps with help of local church
WBTV News at Noon
CMPD: Violent crime in Charlotte down, auto thefts up for first half of 2023
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify people involved in alleged assault, attempted robbery